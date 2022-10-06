LeBron James wants to have his own NBA team

Rahkeem Cornwall surpasses Chris Gayle in T20 format
LeBron James has made it plain what he intends to do after retiring: he wants to buy an NBA club in Las Vegas.
“I would love to bring a team here at some point,” he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.
Additionally, he addressed commissioner Adam Silver personally, who was not there in Las Vegas.
“He probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players,” James said. “So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”
James has already connected potential future ownership with Las Vegas. In a June episode of his program “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” he discussed growing his sports ownership portfolio.
He has ownership stakes in both Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox.
Entering his 20th NBA season is James, 37. He extended his contract with the Lakers in August for a total of $97.13 million, which covers the 2024–2025 campaign. A league regulation prohibits him from owning a stake in an NBA team until he retires.
Silver discussed the possibility of expanding beyond 30 clubs in June. He added that Seattle and Las Vegas might make ideal places in the future, even if he noted that it isn’t currently on the table.
“Those are wonderful markets,” Silver said. “We were in Seattle. I’m sorry we are no longer there. We have a WNBA team in Seattle in an almost brand-new building that’s doing spectacular. And Las Vegas … has shown itself to be a great sports market as well.”
According to Forbes, James has a $1 billion net worth, thus he would have to join an ownership group in order to purchase an NBA franchise. The Suns, who are now for sale, are anticipated to fetch a price higher than the record $2.35 billion Joe Tsai spent to acquire the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, according to Sports Illustrated on Wednesday.
