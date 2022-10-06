LeBron James wants to have his own NBA team

LeBron James says he would like to buy an NBA franchise in Las Vegas.

He made the comments after scoring 23 points.

Los Angeles Lakers against the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday.

LeBron James has made it plain what he intends to do after retiring: he wants to buy an NBA club in Las Vegas.

“I would love to bring a team here at some point,” he told reporters after scoring 23 points in the Los Angeles Lakers’ loss to the Phoenix Suns in a preseason game played Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Additionally, he addressed commissioner Adam Silver personally, who was not there in Las Vegas.

“He probably sees every single interview and transcript that comes through from NBA players,” James said. “So, I want the team here, Adam. Thank you.”

James has already connected potential future ownership with Las Vegas. In a June episode of his program “The Shop: Uninterrupted,” he discussed growing his sports ownership portfolio.

He has ownership stakes in both Liverpool FC and the Boston Red Sox.

Entering his 20th NBA season is James, 37. He extended his contract with the Lakers in August for a total of $97.13 million, which covers the 2024–2025 campaign. A league regulation prohibits him from owning a stake in an NBA team until he retires.