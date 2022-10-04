Memorable meetings of friends at Kartarpur

Legendary spinner of subcontinent, Bishan Singh Bedi, visited Kartarpur Sahib.

Bedi Sahib came on a one-day visa to Kartar Sahib, ex-captain Intikhab Alam.

Intikhab Alam and former Test cricketer Shafqat Rana met.

Intikhab Alam former Pakistan player sang the song “Louie Armstrong” for Bishan Singh Bedi former Indian test captain.

Bedi Sahib called and told that Kartarpur met Intikhab Alam in the meeting, we all ate langar together, Intikhab Alam.

Our relationship spans over 50 years of friendship.

In my youth days I loved the singer “Louis Armstrong”.

Bedi Sahib sang this song when he remembered it. Intikhab Alam.

It is not easy to forget the living legends who served for years playing for their respective teams and made remarkable records.

Reminder for young generations is that Intikhab Alam is a former Pakistan cricket player who played 47 tests matches for Pakistan and took 125 wickets in his career. He was also the head coach of Pakistan cricket team and also played English county cricket for Surrey between 1969 and 1981.

On the other hand, we have Bishan Singh Bedi who served as a slow-left orthodox bowler, played 67 test matches and took 266 wickets. He also captained Indian cricket team in 22 test matches.

Our living legends are still alive and are considered gem of the nations for their services.

