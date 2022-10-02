Rahul Dravid gives update on Jasprit Bumrah’s injury

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India, gave an update on the star pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury, which prevented him from playing.

Rahul Dravid, the head coach of India, gave an update on the star pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury, which prevented him from playing.

In the current T20I series against South Africa and raised doubts over his participation in the next ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia.

Before the Men in Blue’s first Twenty20 match against the Proteas in Trivandrum, Bumrah suffered a back ailment.

Before India’s second T20I match against South Africa, Dravid gave a virtual press conference “He is currently formally excluded from the T20 series against South Africa. He is just officially ruled out of this series, and we will have to wait and watch what transpires over the course of the next couple of days before sharing more information.”

The right-arm bowler “has not yet been ruled out of the T20 World Cup,” according to Sourav Ganguly, head of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

The first World Cup match is set to take place between India and Pakistan on October 23 at the storied Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

