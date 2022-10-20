Sachin Tendulkar Names Pakistan For T20 World Cup Finalists

Sachin Tendulkar has chosen his four semi-finalists for the showpiece event’s 2022 edition.

Sachin Tendulkar, the famous Indian cricketer, has chosen his four semi-finalists for the showpiece event’s 2022 edition. He also chose two dark horses for the event who have the potential to go far in the competition.

Starting this weekend, all cricket fans’ attention will be focused on the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia. While incumbent champions and hosts Australia will be seeking to repeat their success, India, Pakistan, and other major teams will face a tough challenge.

“I would obviously want India to be the champions but my top four would be India, Pakistan, Australia and England. New Zealand are the dark horse as are South Africa… These are the conditions South Africans get to encounter at home in September-October. They are used to such conditions,” Tendulkar told The Telegraph.

India start their campaign against Pakistan in Melbourne on Sunday.

“Yes, we have a very good chance. This team is well-balanced and we have the combination to go out and deliver. In fact, I am quite hopeful of our chances and going the full distance,” Tendulkar added.

He also mentioned Jasprit Bumrah’s absence from the event. “The absence of one of the top fast bowlers would undoubtedly have an influence on the squad. Bumrah has always been one of the top players in the XI, a strike bowler and a standout performer.

The team, on the other hand, has embraced this and moved on… because setbacks cannot hold you back. Mohammed Shami, his replacement, is similarly experienced and skilled, with a track record of success. He can and is already showing to be a suitable substitute “He stated.

