  • Sania Mirza assures her followers that she is “unstoppable”
  • Sania Mirza posted another motivational video on her Instagram feed on Sunday.
  • Sania Mirza from India never fails to keep her followers enthralled.
  • Mirza is renowned for her physical prowess and incredible sense of style.
Sania Mirza, a tennis prodigy from India, never fails to dazzle her supporters. The 35-year-old sportswoman knows just how to keep her hordes.

Social media followers totally delighted and interested, whether it be through her physical prowess, her hilarious Instagram reels, her incredible sense of style, or her encouraging words.

Sania continued this trend on Sunday by posting yet another motivational video to her Instagram feed that included a number of her still photos. The video began with a photo of her wearing a pair of white and pink silk co-ords and looking as stunning as always.

 

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sania Mirza (@mirzasaniar)

“She’s a 10 but,” the image’s caption said, “suggesting that she understands how to dress to impress.” The next set of pictures showed her winning several tennis tournaments, and the text continued, “She’s also world’s number 1.”

The video made it clear that, despite Sania’s feminine and fashionable appearance, she is actually a very talented athlete. Sania incorporated the hit song “Unstoppable” by Australian artist Sia in the background of the video to give it an uplifting feel.

“I put my armor on, I’ll show you that I am,” she wrote in the caption of the video.

More than 12,500 people liked the video and nearly 150 people commented on it within an hour of it being posted, praising the tennis player for both her attractiveness and her achievements.

“U r millenium legend,” one of her fans wrote.

“You’re a gem,” another one chimed in.

“No matter what has happened. No matter what you’ve done. No matter what you will do. I will always love you. I swear it,” a third admired commented.

Emoticons of a heart and a kiss were usedby Sania’s remaining admirers to show their love for her.

