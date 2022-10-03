Shane Watson rates Hardik Pandya above Ben Stokes

Advertisement
  • Shane Watson believes Hardik is superior to Ben Stokes in Twenty20 cricket.
  • Former Australia star hails the Gujarat Titans all-rounder for his versatility.

Shane Watson, Former Australia star believes that in Twenty20, all-rounder Hardik Pandya is superior to England Test captain Ben Stokes.

Watson lavished Pandya with praise for his versatility.

“It is really pleasing to see Hardik playing like he is doing right now. And in regards to T20 cricket, Hardik is way above where Ben Stokes is right now. With the way Hardik is batting, his versatility while batting at the end, and the way he is bowling. Right now, at this moment, Hardik is the stand-out,” the former all-rounder told.

In spite of having serious injury issues that hindered him from bowling, Hardik guided Gujarat Titans to their first IPL championship earlier this year after making a successful recovery.

“Hardik is absolutely at the peak of his powers at this moment. It is an absolute treat to watch him play. I love watching fast-bowling all-rounders who steam in and have a real crack. You know, the impact they can have and they can take the game away from the opposition at any time of the game, whether it is with the bat and ball,” Watson added.

In 207 international games for Australia, Watson, who is regarded as one of the best all-rounders to ever play the game, earned 10,950 runs and 291 wickets.

