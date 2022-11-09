Dawid Malan and Mark Wood, are questionable for England’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal

Dawid Malan, a batter, and Mark Wood, a bowler, are questionable for England’s T20 World Cup 2022 semifinal match against India at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday due to injuries.

Malan, who suffered a groined injury in his team’s Super 12 match against Sri Lanka, is not expected to play at this time, and Wood, who reported general body stiffness on Tuesday, stopped training.

“We don’t have to make the decision immediately. We will give Dawid and Mark Wood as long as possible,”Jos Buttler said.

The two players underwent fitness assessments while the Poms trained in preparation for the intense match under the guidance of England’s strength and conditioning coach.

Wood is more likely to be available because he recently recovered from an elbow injury to play in the T20I series against Pakistan.

The left-handed batsman, however, did not bat for Sri Lanka and was unable to run with all of his might.

The England captain also discussed how intense the match versus India will be, noting that it should serve as motivation.

“It is the type of game you want to be involved in. We know what it is like playing against India. You don’t get to come down these roads that often, so it should inspire you,” Buttler said.

On Thursday, November 10, at the Adelaide Oval, England will take on India in the second semifinal of the major competition.

