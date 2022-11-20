FIFA Worldcup 2022 Qatar Schedule Today – 21st Nov-2022 | England vs Iran

Twice recently, England was on the verge of taking home a major international prize. Unfortunately, they had to go home empty-handed on both occasions. In the semi-finals, England’s outstanding World Cup run in Russia came to an end. The Three Lions were able to make it to the UEFA Euro 2020 finals, but they had to watch as Italy defeated them in the summit match, which was heartbreaking.

The errors will now be addressed by Gareth Southgate’s team as they prepare to begin their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign on Monday. At the Khalifa International Stadium in Doha, England will play Iran in their first World Cup match. The FIFA World Cup 2022 will feature England, Iran, Wales, and the United States of America in Group B.

Location: Doha, Qatar

Stadium: Khalifa International Stadium

Khalifa International Stadium Date: November 21, Monday

November 21, Monday Kick-off Time: 6:30 pm IST

England vs Iran Possible Starting XI:

Qatar Predicted Starting Line-up: Jordan Pickford, Kieran Trippier, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice, Bukayo Saka, Mason Mount, Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane



Iran Predicted Starting Line-up: Alireza Beiranvand, Sadegh Moharrami, Hossein Kanaanizadegan, Shojae Khalilzadeh, Abolfazl Jalali, Saeid Ezatolahi, Alireza Jahanbakhsh, Ahmad Nourollahi, Vahid Amiri, Mehdi Taremi, Sardar Azmoun

