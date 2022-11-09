Advertisement
Edition: English
Pakistan take bronze medal in Sultan Azlan Shah Cup

Articles
  • Malaysia, Pakistan prevailed over Japan 5-3 to earn the bronze medal
  • Arbaz and Rooman scored one goal apiece for Pakistan during the second quarter to put their team in the driver’s seat of the game
  • t is remarkable that Pakistan was able to win a medal in the competition despite the absence of a large number of seasoned players from the roster
In a match that took place on Wednesday in Ipoh, Malaysia, Pakistan prevailed over Japan 5-3 to earn the bronze medal in the Sultan Azlan Shah Cup 2022.

After an absence of ten and a half years, Pakistan has finally brought home a medal from the competition.

In the first quarter, Japan took the lead in the ninth minute thanks to Kentaro Fukuda, but Pakistan immediately tied the score in the 10th minute with to Hanan Shahid.

Arbaz and Rooman scored one goal apiece for Pakistan during the second quarter to put their team in the driver’s seat of the game.

After Yuma Nagai cut Pakistan’s advantage to just one goal in the 30th minute, Japan showed signs that they would be able to mount a comeback in the third quarter. In spite of this, Rooman scored once more for Pakistan in the 34th minute of the game, giving them a two-goal margin.

In the final period, Yuma Nagai scored a goal for Japan in the 49th minute, but Abdul Rana scored another goal for Pakistan three minutes later. Japan ultimately lost the match.

It is important to note that Pakistan finished in fourth place on the points table, having won only one of their five games played.

It is remarkable that Pakistan was able to win a medal in the competition despite the absence of a large number of seasoned players from the roster.

National hockey team’s head coach Siegfried Aikman issued Pakistan visa to travel
National hockey team's head coach Siegfried Aikman issued Pakistan visa to travel....

