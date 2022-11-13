Advertisement
T20 World Cup: The president and prime minister praise Pakistan’s overall performance

T20 World Cup: The president and prime minister praise Pakistan’s overall performance

  • President and Prime Minister praise Pakistan’s overall performance
  • Pakistan’s bowlers did not let down
  • Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Wasim performed well
The performance of Pakistan’s cricket squad in general, and the bowlers in particular, during the T20 World Cup final match versus England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia was praised on Sunday by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

In the final game, Pakistan’s bowlers did not let down, keeping English cricketers on edge with their bowling onslaught.

The team’s bowling lineup performed on par with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Wasim despite reaching 137 for eight wickets and giving England a difficult chase.

Even though the Green Shirts didn’t bring home the T20 World Cup trophy, they received a lot of praise for their tenacity in the competition and for reaching the finals, especially since their bowling attack received a lot of the acclaim.

President Arif Alvi congratulated England on their exciting five-wicket victory over the Green Shirts in the final on his official Twitter account

 

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif deemed the bowler’s performance “great”. He wrote, “Team Pakistan fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance. But England played better today.”

 

