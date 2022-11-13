President and Prime Minister praise Pakistan’s overall performance

Pakistan’s bowlers did not let down

Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Wasim performed well

Advertisement

The performance of Pakistan’s cricket squad in general, and the bowlers in particular, during the T20 World Cup final match versus England at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Australia was praised on Sunday by President Arif Alvi and Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif.

In the final game, Pakistan’s bowlers did not let down, keeping English cricketers on edge with their bowling onslaught.

The team’s bowling lineup performed on par with Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, and Mohammad Wasim despite reaching 137 for eight wickets and giving England a difficult chase.

Even though the Green Shirts didn’t bring home the T20 World Cup trophy, they received a lot of praise for their tenacity in the competition and for reaching the finals, especially since their bowling attack received a lot of the acclaim.

President Arif Alvi congratulated England on their exciting five-wicket victory over the Green Shirts in the final on his official Twitter account

Advertisement

Congratulations England, good all-round performance to lift the cup. Well played Pakistan, you bowled good and tried your best despite a low score. — Dr. Arif Alvi (@ArifAlvi) November 13, 2022

Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif deemed the bowler’s performance “great”. He wrote, “Team Pakistan fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance. But England played better today.”

Advertisement

Team Pakistan 🇵🇰 fought back hard & brave. Great bowling performance. But England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 played better today. We are proud of our boys in green for making it to the final match of this mega tournament. 👏 — Shehbaz Sharif (@CMShehbaz) November 13, 2022

Also Read Eoin Morgan: ‘Ben Stokes continues to stand up for England in big games’ Ben Stokes led his team to their second Men's T20 World Cup...