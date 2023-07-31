ICC finalizes schedule for T20 World Cup 2024

ICC finalized the schedule for T20 World Cup 2024.

The tournament will be hosted by the USA and West Indies.

The tournament will begin on June 4 next year.

According to reports, the International Cricket Council has decided on the schedule for the Men’s T20 World Cup 2024, which will include 20 teams and a brand-new format.

From June 4 through June 30, 2019, the competition will be held in the USA and the West Indies. Ten locations will host the matches, with Florida, Morrisville, Dallas, and New York being considered as potential US locations.

Earlier, Papua New Guinea guaranteed its participation in the T20 World Cup by taking first place in the Philippines’ ongoing East Asia Pacific Qualifier. Scotland and Ireland, who finished as the top two teams in the Europe Region Qualifier, have also earned spots in the main event.

Similar to this, through regional qualifying events selected by the ICC, one qualifier from the Americas and two each from Asia and Africa will be confirmed in the upcoming months.

Who will be participating?

The top eight teams from the Men’s T20 World Cup 2022—Australia, England, India, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, and Sri Lanka—have already qualified for the competition; the West Indies and the United States will take part as the event’s hosts. Based on their T20I ICC rankings, Bangladesh and Afghanistan have also earned straight qualifying.

PNG, Scotland, and Ireland will join these 12 teams in the major event, while another five teams—as noted above—will round up the squad roster.

What will be the format of the tournament?

Twenty teams will be split into four groups of five for the first round of the 2018 T20 World Cup, which will have a new format. The top two teams from each group—a total of eight teams—will compete in the Super 8s group, which is further broken into two groups of four teams.

The top two teams from each of these two groups will play in the semi-finals of the Super 8s, which will be followed on June 30, 2024, by the championship game.

