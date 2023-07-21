Jurgen Klopp denies German national team rumors

Advertisement Jurgen Klopp has won 12 trophies throughout his career.

He is currently the manager of Liverpool.

“The job of national coach is and would be a great honour — there’s no question about that,” Klopp said.

“The problem that stands in the way of the whole thing is my loyalty. I can’t just leave Liverpool now and say I’ll take over Germany for a short time. That doesn’t work and the request isn’t even there.

“If I’m supposed to do that [manage Germany] at some point, then I have to be available and I’m not currently. I have a responsibility towards the club.

“Basically, it’s an interesting job. But I don’t know yet whether I’ll do something completely different after I leave Liverpool. I want to keep my options open.”

Germany’s current manager, Hansi Flick, is facing significant criticism due to a disappointing start to his tenure with the national team. Over the last 16 games, he has only managed to secure four victories. With Euro 2024 being hosted in Germany and considering the team’s poor performance in major tournaments since Euro 2016, where they reached the semi-finals, the management is eager for the 56-year-old to stay on as manager to avoid another embarrassing tournament.

Jurgen Klopp took charge of Liverpool as head coach in October 2015, signing a three-year deal. During his time with the club, he led them to their first European final since 2007, but unfortunately, they lost to Sevilla in that match.

After an impressive debut season, the German manager and his staff were rewarded with a six-year contract extension, ensuring their stay at the club since 2022. Subsequently, in April 2022, Klopp signed another contract extension, extending his tenure until 2026.

Klopp’s time at Liverpool has been highly successful. He played a crucial role in helping the Reds secure their first-ever Premier League title in almost 30 years, defeating Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City in the process.

Furthermore, Klopp led Liverpool to victory in the UEFA Champions League (UCL) in 2019, triumphing over Tottenham Hotspur with a 2-0 scoreline in the final, marking the club’s first UCL win since 2005.

