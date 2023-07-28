Kylian Mbappe declines Al Hilal offer

Kylian Mbappé has reportedly declined an offer from Al Hilal.

The offer was worth $332 million (€300 million).

Al Hilal representatives traveled to Paris to meet with Mbappé’s representatives.

Kylian Mbappe, the famous football star, has reportedly declined an offer and meeting with Saudi Arabian football club Al Hilal, as stated by multiple sources.

Recently, there was a significant buzz in the sports world about Al Hilal’s intention to break the world record transfer fee, offering an astounding $332 million (€300 million) for the 24-year-old French striker.

The proposed deal also included an incredible $775 million salary package for Mbappé, which garnered reactions from top athletes in various sports.

Amidst the ongoing transfer speculations, PSG has excluded Mbappé from their pre-season tour of Japan and issued an ultimatum for him to either sign a new contract or be made available for sale. There have been strong links between Mbappé and a potential move to the La Liga giants, Real Madrid.

