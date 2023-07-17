Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
MLC raises doubts among fans after few dubious dismissals

MLC raises doubts among fans after few dubious dismissals

Articles
Advertisement
MLC raises doubts among fans after few dubious dismissals

Screengrab of batsman getting run out during a match in MLC

Advertisement
  • Dubious dismissals during the MLC opening games have raised concerns among fans.
  • MLC has received financial support from IPL franchises.
  • Four out of the six MLC franchises are owned by IPL team owners.
Advertisement

Fans have questioned the fairness and spirit of the game after a few dubious dismissals during the Major League Cricket (MLC) season’s opening games went viral on social media.

Cricket in America, where it is not widely played, has a tremendous chance of being redefined thanks to MLC. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have generously donated money to the MLC’s debut season.

When supporters revealed a few intentional dismissals, the league’s credibility was called into question on social media.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Of the six MLC franchises, four are owned by IPL team owners. Mumbai Indians, an IPL team, purchased the MI New York team, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders own the LA Knight Riders. Texas Super Kings, a subsidiary of Chennai Super Kings, compete in the league. Seattle Orcas is jointly owned by the proprietors of Delhi Capitals.

In this league, there are also players from Pakistan. San Francisco Unicorns players Shadab and Haris. Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil are Pakistanis who play for MI New York.

Seattle Orcas are represented by left-arm all-arounder Imad Wasim and wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.

Texas Super Kings have acquired Sami Aslam and Mohammad Mohsin, two cricket players who emigrated from Pakistan to the USA to pursue careers there.

Saif Badar, a young Pakistani cricketer who also competed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), plays with the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Saad Ali and Mukhtar Ahmed, two other Pakistani cricketers, are playing for the Washington Freedom.

Advertisement

Also Read

Shadab Khan hopes MLC can help bridge differences between Pakistan and India
Shadab Khan hopes MLC can help bridge differences between Pakistan and India

MLC is a professional Twenty20 cricket league in the United States. The...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Cricket News, Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story