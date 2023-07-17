MLC raises doubts among fans after few dubious dismissals

Screengrab of batsman getting run out during a match in MLC

Dubious dismissals during the MLC opening games have raised concerns among fans.

MLC has received financial support from IPL franchises.

Four out of the six MLC franchises are owned by IPL team owners.

Fans have questioned the fairness and spirit of the game after a few dubious dismissals during the Major League Cricket (MLC) season’s opening games went viral on social media.

Cricket in America, where it is not widely played, has a tremendous chance of being redefined thanks to MLC. The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchises have generously donated money to the MLC’s debut season.

When supporters revealed a few intentional dismissals, the league’s credibility was called into question on social media.

Let’s check in on the Major League Cricket… pic.twitter.com/HDZ5juSOOe — JOVID-19 (@Joe_Ray_Me) July 16, 2023

And you all refuse to believe all these league matches are fixed! Advertisement — Vivek Tanna (@vivektanna2) July 16, 2023

Why did he get angry on being run out lol — Siddharth Srivastava (@whatsitsname_) July 16, 2023

Of the six MLC franchises, four are owned by IPL team owners. Mumbai Indians, an IPL team, purchased the MI New York team, whereas Kolkata Knight Riders own the LA Knight Riders. Texas Super Kings, a subsidiary of Chennai Super Kings, compete in the league. Seattle Orcas is jointly owned by the proprietors of Delhi Capitals.

In this league, there are also players from Pakistan. San Francisco Unicorns players Shadab and Haris. Hammad Azam and Ehsan Adil are Pakistanis who play for MI New York.

Seattle Orcas are represented by left-arm all-arounder Imad Wasim and wicketkeeper-batsman Azam Khan.

Texas Super Kings have acquired Sami Aslam and Mohammad Mohsin, two cricket players who emigrated from Pakistan to the USA to pursue careers there.

Saif Badar, a young Pakistani cricketer who also competed in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), plays with the Los Angeles Knight Riders.

Saad Ali and Mukhtar Ahmed, two other Pakistani cricketers, are playing for the Washington Freedom.

