At Wimbledon 2023, Novak Djokovic will face off against Nick Kyrgios once more in his pursuit of a record-extending 24th Grand Slam victory. The disabled Australian will serve as Jordan Thompson’s advisor.

The odds will be considered in favor of the defending champion Djokovic when he takes on Thompson on Wednesday, but the 70th-ranked American has a trick under his sleeve after consulting with Kyrgios in advance of the match.

Kyrgios, who withdrew from Wimbledon 2023 due to a wrist injury, joins a select group of tennis players who have a better head-to-head record versus Djokovic; the Australian’s lone loss to the world no. 2 was in last year’s All England Club final.

“Nick’s beaten him a couple of times,” Thompson told reporters on Monday.

“He played him in the final and it wasn’t an easy match. As much as everyone thinks that Nick doesn’t have care in the game, he has a big tennis brain, so it’d be silly of me if I didn’t try to pick it…

“I know the odds are firmly against me. But yeah, just get out and enjoy it and just have fun. It’s not every day you play Novak at Wimbledon. It could be a dream, or could be a nightmare.”

Rain has greatly impacted the opening two days of the competition; on Tuesday, matches on outdoor courts had to be postponed or canceled.

Due to the cancellations, there is now an even longer list of games that were scheduled to be played on Monday.

