Afghanistan Chooses to Bat First in Second ODI Against Pakistan

In the second One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series between Afghanistan and Pakistan, Afghanistan emerged victorious in the coin toss and opted to take the first batting opportunity. This contest unfolded in Hambantota, Sri Lanka, on a Thursday.

Adjustments to Afghanistan’s lineup were made, with Rahmat Shah and Azmatullah Omarzai, who had retired hurt in the first ODI, being substituted by Riaz Hassan and Shahid Kamal for this match. On the other hand, Pakistan’s team remained unchanged for this fixture. Pakistan held a 1-0 lead in the series following their comprehensive victory in the first ODI earlier in the week, securing a remarkable 142-run advantage driven by Haris Rauf’s five-wicket haul.

In the previous match, Pakistan had set a target of 202 runs for Afghanistan to chase. However, Afghanistan faltered, only managing to score 59 runs and subsequently getting dismissed in just 19.2 overs. This low score marked Afghanistan’s second-lowest performance in ODIs. A notable highlight was pacer Haris Rauf’s exceptional performance, securing his first-ever five-wicket haul in Pakistan colors by claiming figures of 5-18 in 6.2 overs.

With this victory, Haris Rauf further solidified his standing in the Pakistan team, making a significant contribution to their success. Looking ahead, the series is set to continue with its third and final match scheduled to take place in Colombo on August 26. This match will determine the overall outcome of the series, shaping the narrative of Afghanistan’s contest against Pakistan in this limited-overs format.

Lineups

Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Riaz Hassan, Hashmatullah Shahidi (capt), Ikram Alikhil, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Abdul Rahman, Shahid Kamal, Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Shadab Khan, Usama Mir, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf