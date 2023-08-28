Afridi, Rauf laud Arshad Nadeem’s ‘historic’ feat

PCB unveils new kit for Pakistan’s World Cup campaign
The kit features a star and the Pakistan flag on the chest...
On Sunday in Budapest, Hungary, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, the prominent pace bowlers from Pakistan, extended their congratulations to Arshad Nadeem.
This came after Nadeem clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championship. During his third attempt, Nadeem achieved his top throw of 87.82 meters, securing the coveted medal.
“Arshad, congratulations on winning the medal,” said Shaheen.
“It’s a proud moment for Pakistan. You deserve all the recognition. I congratulate you on this incredible achievement,” Haris praised.
India’s Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal by achieving his best throw of 88.17m. Arshad claimed the second position, whereas Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic secured third place with a throw of 86.67m.
Arshad initially struggled, only reaching a distance of 74.80m in his first attempt. He, however, made a strong comeback with an impressive throw of 82.81m in his second try.
The pivotal moment for Arshad arrived with his third throw, where he achieved a significant breakthrough by reaching a distance of 87.82 meters — his best performance of the season.
In his subsequent attempts, Arshad’s throws reached 87.12m and then fell short at 80m, but he made another comeback with a 81.86m throw in his final attempt.
Arshad’s achievement marked a historic milestone for Pakistan, as it was the country’s first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.
