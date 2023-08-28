Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Afridi, Rauf laud Arshad Nadeem’s ‘historic’ feat

Afridi, Rauf laud Arshad Nadeem’s ‘historic’ feat

Articles
Advertisement
Afridi, Rauf laud Arshad Nadeem’s ‘historic’ feat

Afridi, Rauf laud Arshad Nadeem’s ‘historic’ feat

Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Arshad Nadeem won the silver medal in the javelin throw event.
  • He achieved his best throw of 87.82 meters in his third attempt.
  • This is Pakistan’s first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.
Advertisement

On Sunday in Budapest, Hungary, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, the prominent pace bowlers from Pakistan, extended their congratulations to Arshad Nadeem.

This came after Nadeem clinched the silver medal at the World Athletics Championship. During his third attempt, Nadeem achieved his top throw of 87.82 meters, securing the coveted medal.

Advertisement

“Arshad, congratulations on winning the medal,” said Shaheen.

“It’s a proud moment for Pakistan. You deserve all the recognition. I congratulate you on this incredible achievement,” Haris praised.

Advertisement

India’s Neeraj Chopra secured the gold medal by achieving his best throw of 88.17m. Arshad claimed the second position, whereas Jakub Vadlejch from the Czech Republic secured third place with a throw of 86.67m.

Arshad initially struggled, only reaching a distance of 74.80m in his first attempt. He, however, made a strong comeback with an impressive throw of 82.81m in his second try.

The pivotal moment for Arshad arrived with his third throw, where he achieved a significant breakthrough by reaching a distance of 87.82 meters — his best performance of the season.

In his subsequent attempts, Arshad’s throws reached 87.12m and then fell short at 80m, but he made another comeback with a 81.86m throw in his final attempt.

Arshad’s achievement marked a historic milestone for Pakistan, as it was the country’s first-ever medal at the World Athletics Championship.

Also Read

PCB unveils new kit for Pakistan’s World Cup campaign
PCB unveils new kit for Pakistan’s World Cup campaign

The kit features a star and the Pakistan flag on the chest...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sports News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story