Aston Villa Beats Everton for First Win This Season

Bounces back from a heavy defeat to Newcastle in the previous match.

Goals from McGinn, Luiz, Bailey, and Duran contribute to the win.

Luiz converts a penalty after Pickford’s foul on Watkins.

Aston Villa clinched their inaugural victory of the season by routing Everton 4-0 on Sunday, effectively erasing the bitter memory of their thrashing at the hands of Newcastle in the previous weekend.

The team, expected to build on last season’s strong finish, faced a disheartening setback with a crushing 5-1 defeat in Newcastle, marking a shockingly poor start to their Premier League campaign.

However, Unai Emery’s squad regained their footing at Villa Park under the bright sunshine. They mounted a formidable response against Everton, with goals coming from John McGinn, Douglas Luiz, Leon Bailey, and Jhon Duran, effectively overcoming Everton’s lackluster performance.

Villa took the lead in the 18th minute when Bailey capitalized on Moussa Diaby’s pass, delivering a precise cut-back to Scottish midfielder McGinn. McGinn unleashed a powerful volley from close-range, securing the opening goal.

Six minutes later, Villa doubled their lead with a penalty conversion. Everton’s goalkeeper, Jordan Pickford, extended his arm in an attempt to punch the ball clear but inadvertently caught Ollie Watkins. Douglas Luiz confidently converted the penalty kick, while Pickford’s attempts to delay the penalty earned him a booking.

Villa further solidified their dominance in the 51st minute. An opportunity arose as Michael Kean

