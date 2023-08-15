ECB confirms schedule for England vs Zimbabwe Test match

England will host Zimbabwe for a one-off Test match from May 28 to 31, 2025.

This will be the first Test match between the two teams since 2003.

The match is seen as a way to improve relations between the two cricket boards.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled the timetable for a singular Test match against Zimbabwe.

After a gap of more than two decades, England will be welcoming Zimbabwe for a Test series taking place from May 28 to 31, 2025. The specific location for the match is yet to be decided.

This marks Zimbabwe’s return to bilateral cricket with England since their previous encounter in 2003. In that series, at Lord’s, English fast bowler James Anderson made an impressive debut by claiming a five-wicket haul with figures of 5-73.