ECB confirms schedule for England vs Zimbabwe Test match

  • England will host Zimbabwe for a one-off Test match from May 28 to 31, 2025.
  • This will be the first Test match between the two teams since 2003.
  • The match is seen as a way to improve relations between the two cricket boards.
The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has unveiled the timetable for a singular Test match against Zimbabwe.

After a gap of more than two decades, England will be welcoming Zimbabwe for a Test series taking place from May 28 to 31, 2025. The specific location for the match is yet to be decided.

This marks Zimbabwe’s return to bilateral cricket with England since their previous encounter in 2003. In that series, at Lord’s, English fast bowler James Anderson made an impressive debut by claiming a five-wicket haul with figures of 5-73.

“We are committed to developing a closer relationship with Zimbabwe Cricket and the announcement of this Test against our England Men’s team is a step in that ambition,” ECB chief executive officer Richard Gould said in a media release.

Since 2003, Zimbabwe has not participated in any away test matches against England, India, or Australia.

“The significance and magnitude of this tour cannot be overemphasised, and I would like to say a huge thank you to the ECB for committing to the resumption of cricketing relations between our countries that date back to the introduction of the game in Zimbabwe in the 1890s,” Zimbabwe Cricket managing director Givemore Makoni said.

“The experience of playing a Test match against a top team like England is massive for the current generation of our players, coming at a time when our game as a whole is on an upward trajectory.”

