Kylian Mbappe excluded from PSG first-team training

Kylian Mbappe is in a contract dispute with PSG.

Mbappe wants to move to Real Madrid.

The future of Mbappe remains uncertain.

Amid a contract dispute with Paris St-Germain (PSG), Kylian Mbappe will not be participating in training alongside the main squad as they prepare for the upcoming Ligue 1 season.

Mbappe’s desire to move to Real Madrid has led him to reject a one-year extension to his current contract, which is set to expire next summer. PSG is eager to avoid losing him for free and aims to secure a transfer fee by selling him now.

Due to the ongoing contract disagreement, Mbappe was not included in PSG’s pre-season tour to Asia. He also declined a world-record bid from Al-Hilal in the Saudi Pro League.

In anticipation of defending their French title against Lorient, it is anticipated that Mbappe will train with a separate group called the ‘loft’ group rather than the ‘A’ training group, which is composed of players potentially in line for first-team action.

Despite PSG’s attempts to find a resolution, such as offering Mbappe a guaranteed sale clause for the end of the season, the proposal was turned down. This situation has posed challenges for the club, prompting them to explore alternative options.

PSG is currently looking to bolster their team by potentially signing Goncalo Ramos, a talented forward from Benfica, for a reported fee of 80 million euros (£69 million). The 22-year-old showcased an impressive performance in the previous World Cup, attracting attention from several top European clubs.

As PSG shifts their approach to player recruitment away from the ‘galactico’ model of acquiring superstar players, the future of Mbappe remains uncertain.

While the club pursues a deal for Ramos, the Mbappe situation continues to be closely observed by fans and football enthusiasts around the globe.

