Manchester City agree £55m deal to sign Jeremy Doku

Manchester City is on the verge of securing the services of Belgian winger Jeremy Doku from Ligue 1 side Rennes. The deal, which has been agreed upon, will see Doku join City for a fee of £55.4 million ($70.72 million).

It has been reported that Doku is scheduled to travel to Manchester today for a medical examination as part of the transfer process. The 21-year-old had joined Rennes in October 2020 from Anderlecht in Belgium. During his time at Rennes, he made over 90 appearances across various competitions and scored 12 goals. Notably, he found the net for Rennes in their recent league match against Metz.

With 16 international caps for Belgium, Doku made his debut for the national team in 2020. He was included in Belgium’s squad for the World Cup held in Qatar last year, making one substitute appearance before Belgium’s exit in the group stage.

Manchester City, under the management of Pep Guardiola, is keen to strengthen their attacking options following the departure of Algerian forward Riyad Mahrez. Doku’s arrival is expected to add depth to the squad as they pursue a fourth consecutive Premier League title.

As of now, Manchester City holds the second position in the Premier League standings with six points from two matches. Their upcoming fixture is against newly-promoted Sheffield United on Sunday.

