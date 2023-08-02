The Hundred: Trent Rockets begin title defense with thrilling 6-run victory

Sam Hain helped Rockets put up a target of 134 against Braves

Trent Rockets won the opening match of The Hundred.

Sam Hain scored 63 runs off 39 balls for the Rockets.

Southern Brave were bowled out for 127 in the final over.

Trent Rockets began their title defense with a thrilling six-run victory over Southern Brave in the opening match of The Hundred.

Trent Rockets win the first match of the men’s #TheHundred in 2023! 🚀 They beat Southern Brave by six runs! 😯 pic.twitter.com/EIebhilNOb — The Hundred (@thehundred) August 1, 2023

Sam Hain played a remarkable innings of 63 runs off 39 balls, rescuing the Rockets from a precarious 54-5 and guiding them to a competitive total of 133-8 at Trent Bridge.

England seamer Chris Jordan showcased his all-around skills, taking impressive figures of 3-18 with the ball and contributing a crucial 22 runs from 11 balls with the bat for the Brave.

However, his dismissal in the final set proved decisive, leading to the Brave’s collapse as they were bowled out for 127.

The Rockets faced early challenges in their batting innings, losing Alex Hales and Dawid Malan early in the powerplay to Craig Overton’s bowling. But the partnership between Sam Hain and Imad Wasim blossomed, resulting in a vital 78-run stand.

Chasing a challenging target, Southern Brave started steadily but encountered a mid-innings collapse, which left them struggling at 89-6.

Leus du Plooy and Chris Jordan kept their hopes alive, but ultimately Daniel Sams sealed the Rockets’ victory in the final over, taking three crucial wickets.

The match provided a thrilling start to The Hundred, with a slow beginning and scarce boundaries but building up to an exhilarating finish that kept the crowd on the edge of their seats.

Sam Hain’s well-constructed innings and Chris Jordan’s impressive performance added to the excitement of the event, setting the stage for more enthralling moments in the upcoming matches.

