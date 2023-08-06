WWE SummerSlam 2023: Cody Rhodes dominates over Brock Lesnar

Cody Rhodes defeated Brock Lesnar in a hard-fought match at SummerSlam.

Lesnar and Rhodes shook hands after the match.

Rhodes is now a top contender for the WWE Universal Championship.

Advertisement

During the WWE SummerSlam competition, Cody Rhodes prevailed over Brock Lesnar after a hard struggle.

The much-awaited rubber match between the two combatants played out in an exciting way, and Rhodes ultimately won by performing three consecutive Cross Rhodes maneuvers.

Brock Lesnar launched an unrelenting assault on Rhodes early on in the match, beating him with a flurry of suplexes. Rhodes took the brunt of Lesnar’s strikes in the early stages of the match, prompting spectators to wonder if he could withstand the pressure. But when Rhodes took advantage of an exposed turnbuckle and leveled the playing field, the tides turned.

Both contestants used their distinctive Kimura Lock submission holds throughout the match, heightening the conflict’s ferocity and unpredictability. As the fight came to a close, Rhodes’ willpower and fortitude were evident as he executed the crucial Cross Rhodes moves, preventing Lesnar from launching a counterattack.

After the tough fight, Lesnar offered his hand to Rhodes as a sign of good sportsmanship and respect. The two warriors exchanged handshakes and bear hugs, signifying the comradery that permeates the realm of professional wrestling among competitors.

Cody Rhodes faced several difficulties on his path to this crucial confrontation, including a one-sided feud with Lesnar on recent television shows. The alleged breaking of Rhodes’ arm and a famous altercation in Atlanta, Georgia, where Rhodes was rendered unconscious in front of his own family, served as examples of Lesnar’s dominance. Moreover, in their most recent match on Raw, Lesnar maintained his authority over Rhodes.

Advertisement

Rhodes was ready to regain his momentum with a win against Lesnar after recently presenting a well-received documentary on his exploits. Rhodes and Lesnar’s fights demonstrated their impressive in-ring prowess, sparking speculation that a world championship may further raise the stakes.

Despite the controversy surrounding Rhodes’ earlier setbacks, the focus has shifted to another champion now holding office inside the WWE. WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns has been under fire for not actively defending the championship for a while. The significance of the WWE Universal Championship may be overshadowed by the symbolic Tribal Chief beads given the forthcoming match with Jey Uso for the title and the prominence of the bead.

In hindsight, the rubber fight between Lesnar and Rhodes’ lack of a condition shines out, especially when contrasted with the pivotal match between Reigns and Uso. Cody Rhodes is still a top contender for the WWE Universal Championship, which may pave the way for a major clash at WrestleMania 40 as the wrestling industry continues to speculate about potential future bouts.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement

Also Read Shawn Makes Shocking Announcement Returning to WWE Shawn Michaels has no plans to return to WWE. He is in...