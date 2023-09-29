Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan injured, may miss World Cup opener.

The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 is less than nine days away, and Bangladesh is facing more challenges. The team, which has already been dealing with controversy, has encountered another major setback.

Bangladesh’s captain, Shakib Al Hasan, has been sidelined due to a heel injury sustained during a football training session. The exact date of his return is uncertain. Currently, Bangladesh is playing a warm-up match against Sri Lanka, with Mehidy Hasan Miraz leading the team in Shakib’s absence.

While there is no official report on Shakib’s injury, multiple sources suggest that the 36-year-old might miss Bangladesh’s second warm-up match against England on October 2 and their first official game of the tournament against Afghanistan on October 7.

It’s worth noting that Bangladesh cricket has been surrounded by controversy in recent days, with experienced opener Tamim Iqbal being left out of the World Cup squad. Tamim, aged 37, retired from One Day Internationals (ODIs) at the request of Bangladesh’s Prime Minister due to “long-standing injury concerns,” according to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB).

Tamim expressed his thoughts on the decision in an interview, which drew criticism from Shakib, who called Tamim “childish” and accused him of not being a team player.

“I am sure someone who is authorized had said this (to Tamim),” Shakib remarked. “I am sure whoever has said it, he thought of the team. A lot of things go into building a combination for a match. So if someone has said this to him, was it wrong? Or we can’t make such a proposal? I am just going to tell someone that you can do whatever you want. Is the team first or the individual?”

Bangladesh’s squad for the World Cup 2023 includes:

Shakib Al Hasan (captain)

Mushfiqur Rahim

Litton Das (vice-captain)

Najmul Hossain Shanto

Towhid Hridoy

Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Taskin Ahmed

Mustafizur Rahman

Hasan Mahmud

Shoriful Islam

Nasum Ahmed

Mahedi Hasan

Tanzid Hasan

Tanzim Hasan

Mahmudullah

