Djokovic survives two-set deficit to reach US Open fourth round

In the third round of the US Open, Novak Djokovic faced a difficult challenge but came back to defeat fellow Serb Laslo Djere 4-6 4-6 6-1 6-1 6-3.

According to the ATP Tour, by the time the match was eventually over, it was after 2am, but a sizable portion of the audience had lingered to witness Djokovic complete his comeback from two sets down for the ninth time in a grand slam.

With a win, Djokovic’s chances of tying Margaret Court’s all-time record and breaking his own men’s record for grand slam titles with 24 remain alive.

“I hope you enjoyed the show, it was not so enjoyable for me, especially in the first two sets,” Djokovic told the crowd, according to the ATP Tour.

“It was one of the toughest matches I have played here in many years. Huge, huge credit to Laslo for playing some of the best tennis that I’ve ever seen him play.”

Even for Djokovic, who is regarded as one of the finest returners in the game, Djere’s serve in the first two sets was unbreakable. According to the US Open, the No. 32 seed earned 18 of his 20 first serve points in the second set and held every service game in the first two sets.

Then Djokovic showed off all the grit and talent that had helped him win 23 grand slam championships.

He broke Djere’s serve for the first time in the match at the first opportunity in the third set, winning break point after an incredible 26-shot rally. He was two sets down and faced a major upset when he did so.

It happened after Djokovic, according to him, had a “little pep talk in the mirror” before leaving the court during the break between the first two sets.

“I had to force myself to lift myself up, lift the spirits up a little bit. I’ve done it a few times before in my career, it worked. A few times it didn’t work, but tonight it did and I’m grateful.”

Even though Djere nearly broke in the third game of the fourth set, Djokovic seemed to take control of the match from that point on.

In the fourth round, the 36-year-old will go up against Borna Gojo of Croatia, a qualifier.

