Neymar and his girlfriend Bruna ready to welcome their first child together

Neymar and Bruna Biarcardi are expecting their first child together.

The couple has faced challenges in their relationship.

Neymar already has a 12-year-old son Davi.

The first child of Brazilian football player Neymar Junior and girlfriend Bruna Biarcardi is expected to arrive in a few months after the couple revealed their pregnancy in April.

Due to their dedication to their professional careers and rocky patches in the past, the two’s relationship has received continual media attention.

Given that she is a Brazilian model and Neymar recently signed a lucrative contract with Saudi club Al-Hilal, the couple has had to deal with a number of difficulties as a result of their hectic schedules.

The infant, who will be Neymar’s second child as the footballer is already a father to the 12-year-old Davi Lucca, whose mother is his former girlfriend Carolina Dantas, is expected sometime between October and December.

The couple’s issues seem to persist despite the impending birth of a child. Biancardi published a story on her Instagram account a few days ago with an interesting caption.

Even though she quickly removed that story, supporters took screenshots, which garnered media attention.

“If you are not loyal to those who are by your side every day, you are not loyal to anyone,” she wrote on her Instagram story.

Many users began to think that Neymar was the target of the caption, but the Brazilian model made no additional comments.

Neymar previously apologized to Biancardi for his acts, acknowledged the harm they had caused to their relationship, and emphasized the value of taking ownership of one’s behavior.

“I do this for both of you and your family. Justify the unjustifiable. No need to. But I need you in our lives I saw how much you were exposed, how much you suffered with all of this and how much you want to be by my side. And I stand beside you. I did wrong with you all.

“I risk saying I’m wrong every day, on and off the pitch. Only I solve my mistakes in my personal life at home, in my intimacy with my family and friends,” Neymar posted on his Instagram account.

The former Barcelona player said that he was “obliged” to publicly apologize to his girlfriend, arguing that when a private matter becomes public, a public apology is required.

“Bru, I already apologised for my mistakes, for unnecessary exposure, but I feel obligated to come publicly reaffirm that. If a private matter has become public, the apology has to be public.”

