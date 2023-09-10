Shakib Al Hasan: Bangladesh should rest World Cup-bound players for New Zealand series

Shakib Al Hasan believes that Bangladesh should rest their World Cup-bound players.

He cited the need to avoid injuries and assess the depth of the squad.

Shakib downplayed the significance of Mahmudullah’s comeback to the team.

Advertisement

Shakib Al Hasan believes that Bangladesh should give their ODI World Cup-bound players a break during the upcoming home series against New Zealand to ensure their fitness and well-being. The three-match ODI series is scheduled to take place from September 21 to 26 in Dhaka, with both teams departing for India the following day. Both New Zealand and Bangladesh have scheduled two warm-up matches each, on September 29 and October 2, respectively.

Shakib acknowledged that one of the reasons for proposing this short break is the extensive travel that the team will undertake during the tournament in India. Additionally, Bangladesh’s series against New Zealand at home could serve as an opportunity to assess the depth of their squad. The squad for the World Cup has not been announced yet.

“We will try a few things in the three ODIs against New Zealand,” Shakib said. “If we can get one or two players from there who can fit into the team [later], it will be better for the team. Everyone has a chance [to play]. I personally believe that those who played in the Asia Cup could be rested from the New Zealand series, especially those who are confirmed for the World Cup.

“We cannot afford injuries in that big tournament which involves practice matches and lots of travel. We don’t have a lot of bench strength. It is very important for us that players are fit and healthy for the World Cup. I want all four of our fast bowlers to remain fit, now that Ebadot [Hossain] is out.”

In contrast to Bangladesh, New Zealand has selected a second-string team under the direction of Lockie Ferguson, with Tom Latham one of a number of experienced players who have been granted a break before the World Cup.

Mahmudullah’s comeback to the team was deemed “irrelevant” by Shakib for Bangladesh’s World Cup preparations, despite BCB president Nazmul Hassan having said twice since May that he was a contender. Since March, Mahmudullah has not participated in an ODI.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if you mentioned Riyad [Mahmudullah] bhai when he was missing from the last three series. Now you are saying it (laughs). I think it is very irrelevant. You have again asked the wrong question. Towhid Hridoy replaced Riyad bhai.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.