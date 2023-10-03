Arshad Nadeem out of Asian Games 2023 amid knee injury

Arshad Nadeem was expected to compete in the finals.

He suffered from a knee injury after his first training session.

MRI which revealed that it was a chronic injury.

Arshad Nadeem’s withdrawal from his javelin throw competition on Tuesday dealt a severe setback to Pakistan’s chances of winning a gold medal at the upcoming Asian Games.

According to a POA official, Arshad notified the Pakistan contingent and the POA that he would not compete in the tournament due to a persistent injury.

On Wednesday night, Arshad was supposed to compete in the men’s javelin throw finals.

According to a statement made by Pakistan’s Chef de Mission and made public by POA, Arshad reported knee pain following the first session in Hangzhou.

“After arrival at Hangzhou at the first training session on 27th September 2023, Mr. Arshad Nadeem revealed and complained to Dr. Asad Abbas who was accompanying him that he has been grappling with persistent pain for several months, a concern that has become particularly pressing in the aftermath of the World Athletics Championship,” the statement highlighted.

“On 2nd October, he again complained of pain in the right knee and expressed a desire to undergo an evaluation to determine the impact on his ability to participate in the javelin throw event. The Chief Medical Officer of the Pakistan Contingent recommended a comprehensive check-up.

“Arshad Nadeem underwent a thorough medical examination, including a non-invasive test i.e. MRI at a local hospital in Hangzhou. The MRI revealed a chronic injury which he has been carrying.”

The statement further stated that Arshad opted not to compete in the Asian Games after consulting medical professionals in order to avoid any undesirable circumstances that would interfere with his training and participation in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

