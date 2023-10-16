Cricket to Make a Grand Return to the Olympics in 2028 in Los Angeles

Cricket’s Twenty20 format added to 2028 Olympics.

In an exciting development for sports enthusiasts worldwide, cricket is set to make a triumphant return to the Olympic Games in 2028.

The decision was reached through a vote at the International Olympic Committee’s session in Mumbai, where the inclusion of cricket, specifically the Twenty20 format, received resounding approval. This decision was part of a package that also welcomed baseball/softball, flag football, squash, and lacrosse into the Olympic fold.

The proposal for these new sports was initially accepted by the IOC’s executive board, with the final verdict reached during the session in cricket-loving India. Cricket was last featured in the Olympics in 1900 when a British team triumphed over their French counterparts.

The inclusion of cricket at the 2028 Olympics is not only a historic moment but also a financially astute move. It opens the doors to tapping into the lucrative South Asian market, particularly in cricket-crazy nations like India and Pakistan. With the Indian Premier League’s global prominence and the recent launch of Major League Cricket in the United States, the sport has been on an upward trajectory in terms of popularity and commercial success.

For the 2028 Olympics, organizers have proposed a six-team event in both the men’s and women’s Twenty20 cricket format, known for its fast-paced and exciting nature. While the United States is expected to field teams as the host nation, the exact number of participating teams and the qualification process are yet to be finalized.

International Cricket Council chairman Greg Barclay expressed his excitement, stating that cricket’s inclusion in the 2028 Olympic program is a “massive shot in the arm for the game.” The move is expected to significantly boost cricket’s global appeal.

Los Angeles 2028 chairman Casey Wasserman emphasized the broad appeal of cricket, with its 2.5 billion fervent fans worldwide. This decision not only showcases iconic American sports to the world but also brings international sports to the United States, strengthening the global significance of the Olympics.

In addition to cricket, the 2028 Olympics will also feature flag football, a limited-contact version of American football. This inclusion is set to provide a new dimension to the Games, uniting them with America’s most popular sport in an accessible and inclusive format.

Finally, after several unsuccessful attempts, squash has successfully secured a place on the Olympic program, thrilling fans of this dynamic racquet sport.

However, it’s worth noting that the status of boxing at the 2028 Games remains uncertain. The International Boxing Association (IBA) was stripped of its recognition by the IOC, leading to doubts about the sport’s participation in the upcoming Olympics.

Overall, the inclusion of cricket and other sports in the 2028 Olympics promises to be a landmark event, bringing together a diverse array of sports and athletes on the world stage, and is expected to draw global attention and interest.

