Shubman Gill is doubtful for the World Cup opener against Australia due to illness.

Gill has scored 1,230 runs in 20 matches this year at an average of 72.35.

India will play their opening match against Australia.

Advertisement

Due to sickness, India batsman Shubman Gill is questionable for their 50-over World Cup opener on Sunday against five-time champions Australia.

Before the encounter in Chennai, where the hosts will open their season, Gill, who has 1,230 runs from 20 matches this year at an average of 72.35, is being watched closely.

“He’s under the weather, the medical team is closely monitoring him,” an India cricket board spokesperson said, without specifying the issue.

“We will have to wait on more updates from the medical team.”

India is scheduled to hold a press conference. In their three-match series against Australia prior to the World Cup, Gill had dazzled with outstanding hits of 74 and 104.

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read England register unique ODI batting record in World Cup opener England scored 282-9 in 2023 World Cup opener. All 11 batsmen reached...