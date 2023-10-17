ICC World Cup 2023: Rain delays the start of the SA vs NED match

Rain delays the SA vs NED match for the second time

SA vs NED match has been delayed due to rain.

Soth Africe had won the toss and decoded to field first.

Proteas are at thrid spot in the points table.

In the 15th match of the ICC World Cup 2023, in-form South Africa won the toss and decided to bowl first against teh Netherlands at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.

It is to be noted the South Africa has won both of its opening matches while the Nethwerlands has lost two.

The match has been delayed due to rain. It is to be noted that the toss was also delayed amid rain.

The Netherlands are yet to register their first win in the World Cup as they lost both of its opening matches against Pakistan and New Zealand. The Dutch team is currently at the bottom of the points table with 0 points and a -1.800 NRR.

On the other hand, the Proteas have won both of their initial two matches against Sri Lanka and Australia. The team is currently at the third sport in the points table with 4 points and a net run rate of +2.360.

Playing XIs

South Africa

Quiton de Kok (wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Marco Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi.

Netherlands

Vikramjeet Singh, Max O’Dowd, Collin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Logan van Beek, Roetlof van de Marwe, Ayran Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.

