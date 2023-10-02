ICC World Cup 2023: Shakib al Hasan fit to play for Bangladesh

Shakib-al-Hasan is fit to play in the ICC World Cup 2023.

The update was given by Shanto.

Shakib is the team’s hope.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib-al-Hasan is fit to play for his team in their ICC World Cup 2023 opener against Afghanistan.

Stand-in skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto confirmed the news on Monday.

Shakib got injured during a training session ahead of the warm-up match against Sri Lanka, which he skipped. The match was won by Bangladesh by seven wickets thanks to Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s heroics.

Being the best all-rounder for the team, the update from Shanto should come as good news for fans. He is also a key to the team’s hope during the World Cup.

During the Asia Cup Super 4 encounter against India, Shakib performed exceptionally well. He scored 80 runs off 85 balls before getting dismissed by Shardul Thakur.

