Multan Sultans make history with appointment of female fast-bowling coach

Catherine Dalton has been appointed as the fast-bowling coach of the Multan Sultans.

Dalton is the first female fast-bowling coach of a top-tier men’s cricket team.

She has previously worked with a number of Under-19 players and fast bowlers.

Multan Sultans have recruited Catherine Dalton as their fast-bowling coach. Dalton, 30, becomes the first female fast-bowling coach of a top-tier men’s team and the first female coach in PSL history. Later today, the official announcement is expected to be made.

Dalton, 30, was born in England, became an Irish citizen in 2015, and played for Ireland in four Twenty20 Internationals and four One Day Internationals. She has previously worked with a number of Under-19 players and fast bowlers, such as Mohammad Ilyas, Sameen Gul, and Arshad Iqbal, during her two trips to Pakistan.

Dalton, an ECB-certified Level 3 Advanced Coach, has previously worked with Deepak Chahar at the Ultimate Pace Foundation in India and at the national fast-bowling academy in the UK. Alongside Ian Pont and Andre Nel, Dalton served as assistant head coach at the National Fast-Bowling Academy in the United Kingdom.

“Having worked in Pakistan with some of the Multan Sultan players on two previous visits, I am really thrilled to be officially joining up with the franchise at the PSL,” Dalton told ESPNcricinfo. “It’s not lost on me the ground-breaking moment for a female fast-bowling coach to be working in a major men’s T20 franchise. I am very humbled by the opportunity and cannot wait to hopefully help make a difference on multiple levels.”

“Catherine has been part of our player-development program for almost five years now. I have seen how she has improved players firsthand. I always knew she would become a fast-bowling coach at a high level,” Ali Tareen, Multan Sultans’ owner, said. “And I am so glad that her first opportunity came at the Sultans.”

When Tareen, a former co-owner of Multan Sultans, resumed full control of the franchise, he told the sports media he wanted more females applying for coaching and management roles. “It’s about equal opportunity,” he had said at the time. “Normally for these roles, sides only interview men. We want more female candidates to apply for these roles too.

“We have three male coaches, and we endeavor to hire three female coaches. We want to have them in place before the start of the [next] PSL. I expect the female coaches to be foreign coaches for now, and when we have a women’s team, these are the coaches we expect to move on and help us out with the women’s team as well. This season onwards, I hope to achieve gender parity for all seasons as long as I’m owner.”

The PSL announced last month that it will take place between the span of February 8–March 24, 2024. Multan Sultans have advanced to the finals of the last three competitions and finished second in the 2023 edition.

