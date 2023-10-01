Pakistan squash stars impress at Asian Games

Pakistan’s squash players deliver impressive performances in singles events at Asian Games.

Mixed doubles hopes dashed by India.

Team event ends with silver medal despite challenging loss to India.

Pakistan’s squash players delivered impressive performances in the singles events at the ongoing Asian Games in Hangzhou, China, on Sunday. However, their mixed doubles hopes were dashed by a formidable Indian team.

In the men’s singles, Asim Khan showcased his skill and determination as he overcame Aaron-Jon Widjaja Liang of Singapore 3-1 to secure a spot in the round of 16. Despite losing the first game, Asim Khan bounced back strongly, winning the next three to clinch victory.

Nasir Iqbal also made his mark by defeating Natthapat Theerasilp of Thailand with a convincing 3-0 scoreline, earning a spot in the round of 16 in the men’s singles category.

In the women’s singles, Noor-ul-Ain exhibited her prowess as she defeated Khulan Purevjav of Mongolia 3-0, booking her place in the round of 16.

However, it was a different story in the mixed doubles category, as Pakistan’s Farhan Zaman and Sadia Gul faced a tough challenge from India’s Abhay Singh and Anahat Singh, ultimately losing 2-0 in Pool D. In another mixed doubles clash, Pakistan’s Noor Zaman and Mehwish Ali also fell short, succumbing to Harinder Pal Singh and Dipika Pallikal of India with the same scoreline in Pool A.

The fierce competition between India and Pakistan continued, as India emerged victorious in the final of the men’s squash team event, securing the gold medal on Saturday. Pakistan had displayed excellent performance throughout the tournament but had to settle for silver.

The final began with Nasir Iqbal providing a strong start for Pakistan by defeating Mahesh Mangaonakar with a convincing 3-0 scoreline, winning with scores of 11-8, 11-3, and 11-2.

However, India bounced back with a stunning performance from Saurav Ghosal, who defeated Mohammad Asim Khan 11-5, 11-1, and 11-3 in a one-sided contest, leveling the score.

The final match between Noor Zaman and Abhay Singh was an intense five-set nail-biter that lasted for 65 minutes. Singh secured the first game, but Zaman mounted a remarkable comeback, taking a 2-1 lead after the third game. The match culminated in a gripping final set, lasting 14 minutes – the longest of the match.

With Zaman leading 10-8 and on the brink of securing gold for Pakistan, Singh displayed incredible resilience, pushing back and ultimately clinching the accolade for India by winning the last game 12-10. Abhay Singh secured the victory with scores of 11-7, 9-11, 8-11, 11-9, and 12-10.

Despite the challenging loss in the mixed doubles and the silver medal in the team event, Pakistan’s squash players continue to impress on the international stage, showcasing their talent and determination at the Asian Games in Hangzhou.

