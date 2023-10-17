Proteas slip to third in points table after upset defeat

Netherlands upset South Africa in ICC World Cup 2023.

South Africa’s ranking remained, NRR dropped to 1.385.

Edwards led Netherlands to 245 runs.

Advertisement

In a major upset during the ongoing ICC World Cup 2023 at the HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, the Netherlands handed South Africa a significant 38-run defeat.

Before this match, South Africa held the third position in the rankings with a substantial net run rate (NRR) of 2.36. However, their NRR now stands at 1.385, despite remaining in the same spot.

Here is how the World Cup points table look like after the Netherlands’ first win:

Advertisement

The Netherlands, who had previously surprised everyone with their performance in the T20 World Cup 2022 against South Africa, once again proved to be a formidable opponent, causing issues for Temba Bavuma’s team from the very start of their innings.

South Africa got off to a terrible start, finding themselves at 44-4 in just 11.2 overs, with key batsmen such as Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aidan Markram all heading back to the pavilion.

Scott Edwards’ team maintained their dominance, putting constant pressure on the Proteas as they chased a target of 246 runs.

There was a glimmer of hope when the powerful batsman David Miller was dropped at 23 runs by Bas de Leede, suggesting he might lead them closer to the target. However, Miller’s innings was cut short by a quicker delivery from Logan van Beek, extinguishing hopes for his team. Ultimately, the Proteas were dismissed for just 207 runs.

During their innings, the Netherlands experienced a similar collapse to their opponents, finding themselves at 50-4 in 15.1 overs and losing wickets at regular intervals.

At one point, it appeared that they might be bowled out before reaching the 150-run mark. However, their captain, Scott Edwards, played a determined and courageous innings, scoring 78 off 69 balls with 11 boundaries while batting at number seven. His effort helped his team post a competitive total of 245 runs in 43 overs.

Advertisement

Edwards received valuable support from quick innings by Roelof van der Merwe (29 off 19) and Aryan Dutt (23 off 9).

Also Read ICC World Cup 2023: Netherlands stun South Africa in World Cup upset Netherlands upsets South Africa at ICC World Cup 2023. South Africa's rocky...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world