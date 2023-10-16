WBBL superstar Perry to miss first game for last year’s offenses

Ellyse Perry was suspended for first game of WBBL season.

Perry’s suspension cannot be lifted.

Perry is disappointed to miss the season opener .

Ellyse Perry was suspended for the first game of the current season due to three over-rates penalties from over 11 months ago, according to Big Bash bosses.

The Sydney Sixers and Melbourne Stars square off at North Sydney Oval on Thursday night to begin the 10th edition of the WBBL, which will not feature superstar Perry.

In two regular-season games and the championship game versus Adelaide Strikes of the previous year, the Sixers were discovered to be falling behind the pace.

Perry will be out of commission on Thursday night due to a one-match suspension that captains incur for a third over-rates offence from their next WBBL game.

According to the Australian news agency, the Sixers and Seven Network, a free-to-air broadcaster, both requested that Perry’s punishment be lifted because it is a new season, but their requests were denied.

“The competition runs with a set of playing conditions and rules around it,” Big Bash boss Alistair Dobson told the Australian news agency at Monday’s season launch in Melbourne. “Everyone understands what those rules are, that’s the situation we’re in.”

The final transgressions by the Sixers occurred during a Seven match, resulting in extended play intervals for commercial breaks. However, Dobson stated that the timing of the innings took that into account.

“The rules and playing conditions generally take that all into account,” he stated. “The match officials take into account that there is a unique element of the WBBL where the games simulcast have some different elements to those that aren’t when they do calculations.”

Perry declined to criticize the circumstances despite his continued disappointment at missing the season opening.

“It’s a really hard subjective measure sometimes to understand where time is gained and lost,” she said. “A large part of that is my management of the group in those high-pressure games.

“That’s something I can definitely learn from. It’s a bummer to miss the first game, but I was very much aware of the rules and it is what it is.”

