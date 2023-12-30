Nadal’s comeback quest: Brisbane draw reveals potential Karatsev clash

Rafael Nadal will not play against a seed right away.

After drawing a qualifier in the first round of his comeback tournament in Brisbane, Rafael Nadal will not play against a seed right away. Aslan Karatsev of Russia is most likely to be his opponent in the second round.

After undergoing hip surgery following the Australian Open earlier this year, the 37-year-old Spaniard has been sidelined for over a full year.

The 22-time Grand Slam singles champion anticipates ending his career in 2024 as a result of recurrent injuries. In recent weeks, Nadal has increased his training despite playing less on the court.

As he prepares for Melbourne Park, where the season’s first major tournament will take place on January 14, Rafael Nadal was handed a wildcard to the Brisbane International.

ATP Brisbane draw. Advertisement Very nice comeback draw for Rafael Nadal. pic.twitter.com/65wxjpU37H — José Morgado (@josemorgado) December 30, 2023

🇪🇸👏 HERE IT IS! 👀 Rafael Nadal’s COMEBACK draw in Brisbane: Advertisement R1 – Qualifier

R2 – Karatsev/Kubler

QF – Humbert/Thompson

SF – Dimitrov/Etcheverry/Murray

F – Rune/Shelton/Korda/Baez pic.twitter.com/b1GyaaoEvJ — Olly 🎾🇬🇧 (@Olly_Tennis_) December 29, 2023

In Brisbane, there will also be competition from former world number eight Diego Schwartzman and 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem.

If Nadal prevails in the opening round, he will play either Australian wildcard Jason Kubler or eighth-seeded Karatsev in the second round. In the quarterfinals, Nadal will play fourth-seeded Ugo Humbert.

In the first round, Andy Murray of Britain will face Grigor Dimitrov of Bulgaria, who is ranked second.

Murray defeated Dimitrov in the 2013 Brisbane International final and has won the tournament twice previously.

In the women’s draw, the much-awaited comeback of four-time Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka will begin with a match against Germany’s Tamara Korpatsch, ranked 84th in the world.

The Japanese celebrity, who also struggles with mental health, gave birth to a daughter named Shai in July. Since September 2022, she hasn’t participated in a competitive match.

In the second round, if Osaka defeats Korpatsch, she will play Karolina Pliskova, the three-time champion of Brisbane.

Aryna Sabalenka, ranked second in the world, received a bye in the opening round.

