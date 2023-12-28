WWE Star Gunther Celebrates Arrival of First Child as a ‘Blessing’

WWE’s Gunther welcomes first child, calls it a “blessing.”

WWE star Gunther, known by his real name Walter Hahn, has announced the joyous arrival of his first child, referring to the birth of his son as a “blessing.” The 36-year-old Australian, who has been on an unprecedented undefeated streak for over 500 days, recently took to Instagram to share the special news with his fans.

The wrestling sensation, whose remarkable Intercontinental Championship title reign is now the longest in WWE history, posted a touching picture on his Instagram account alongside his wife, Jinny. In the caption, Gunther expressed his gratitude, stating, “This morning, our son entered the world. What a blessing.”

Gunther and Jinny, a former NXT wrestler who retired in January 2023, had tied the knot earlier this summer in a private ceremony in London, marking the beginning of a new chapter in their lives. Jinny, shedding light on her decision to retire, attributed it to a prolonged struggle with injuries. She shared her appreciation for the memories and expressed excitement about what the future holds.

The undefeated WWE star Gunther made the transition from NXT to WWE in April 2022 and has since dominated the ring, surpassing The Honkey Tonk Man’s 454-day record as the Intercontinental champion. His latest victory came on December 18, where he successfully defended his title against The Miz on RAW. Additionally, Gunther delivered a memorable performance at WWE SummerSlam, securing a significant win against Drew McIntyre.

As Gunther celebrates this new milestone in his personal life, fans around the world join in extending their congratulations to the wrestling star and his wife Jinny on the birth of their son. The WWE community eagerly anticipates what the future holds for Gunther both inside and outside the ring as he continues to make history in the world of professional wrestling.

