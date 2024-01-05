Aamer Jamal finds himself in elite company after bagging six wickets in first inning of Sydney Test

akistan’s Aamer Jamal shouts a leg-before-wicket appeal against Australia’s Pat Cummins (R) during day three of the third cricket Test match between Australia and Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground in Sydney on January 5, 2024 – AFP

Aamer Jamal shines in Sydney Test with 6 wickets and 82 runs.

He is the first Pakistani bowler to take 18 wickets in maiden 3-Test series.

He joins the elite group with 125+ runs and 15+ wickets in a 3-Test Aussie series.

After capturing six wickets in the first innings of the third Test between Australia and Pakistan, which is currently taking place in Sydney, Aamer Jamal of Pakistan finds himself in elite company.

In his maiden series of three or fewer matches, Aamer Jamal became the first bowler in Pakistani Test history to take eighteen wickets.

After Imran Khan against India in 1983, Jamal is the first cricketer from Pakistan to score 80 or more and take six wickets in an innings.

After Ian Botham of England and Wasim Akram of Pakistan, Jamal is one of the three touring players with 125+ runs and 15+ wickets in a three-Test series in Australia.

On the third day of the third Test in Sydney, Australia was bowled for 299, behind Pakistan by 14 runs at the end of the first inning on Friday.

Following tea, the hosts crumbled, losing four wickets for ten runs, with pacer Aamer taking 6-69.

With more than two days remaining, the result of the Test match is in doubt due to the dry and crumbling Sydney Cricket Ground.

Australia won the second Test in Melbourne over Christmas by a close margin of 79 runs, sealing the series.

Pakistan hasn’t played well in Australia, having won only one Test since 1995 and losing the last sixteen.

