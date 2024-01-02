Abrar Ahmed sidelined for T20I series vs. New Zealand

Abrar Ahmed out of T20I series – fitness concerns.

Lahore’s NCA for rehab.

Sajid Khan replaces; plays final Test for rested Shaheen.

Advertisement

Abrar Ahmed has been ruled out of the upcoming T20I series against New Zealand due to fitness issues. The 24-year-old will be returning home to undergo further rehabilitation at Lahore’s National Cricket Academy (NCA).

Abrar Ahmed had previously missed all three Tests against Australia after he reported discomfort in his right leg during a four-day practice match against the PM XI. Despite efforts to regain full fitness, it has been determined that he is not ready to participate in the T20I series.

To fill the void left by Abrar’s absence, off-spinner Sajid Khan has been called up as his replacement. However, Sajid was not part of the playing XI in the first two Tests. He is expected to feature in the final Test, taking the place of rested pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The Pakistan squad for the T20I series, captained by Shaheen Afridi, includes notable players such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, and others. The team will face New Zealand in a five-match T20I series, with the first match scheduled for January 12th in Auckland.

Pakistan’s T20I squad:

Advertisement Shaheen Afridi (c)

Babar Azam

Mohammad Rizwan

Fakhar Zaman

Saim Ayub

Sahibzada Farhan

Advertisement Haseebullah Khan

Iftikhar Ahmed

Azam Khan

Aamer Jamal

Abbas Afridi

Mohammad Wasim Jr

Advertisement Mohammad Nawaz

Usama Mir

Haris Rauf

Zaman Khan

The T20I series against New Zealand is set to kick off on January 12th and will continue with matches in Hamilton, Dunedin, and Christchurch on January 14th, 17th, 19th, and 21st, respectively. Pakistan will be keen to regroup and deliver strong performances despite the absence of Abrar Ahmed in the spin department.

Advertisement

Also Read Australian State Court Recording Database Breached by Hackers Australian court database hacked, disrupting tech. Hearings Nov 1 - Dec 21,...