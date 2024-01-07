Advertisement
Arda Guler praised for his spectacular Real Madrid debut

Arda Guler

  • Real Madrid begins its Copa del Rey defense with a 3-1 victory over Arandina.
  • Arda Guler impressed on his debut, playing 59 minutes without injuries.
  • Guler generates three chances and hits the woodwork in his debut.
Real Madrid started their Copa del Rey championship defense on a positive note on Saturday night at Estadio El Montecillo, defeating fourth-division team Arandina 3-1.

Even though Madrid won by two goals and had a strong showing overall, their biggest triumph of the evening came from the introduction of Arda Guler, a new addition to the club, who played for fifty-nine minutes without any injuries.

In his 59 minutes of play, the 18-year-old made a significant impression on his debut. He generated three great chances, passed with 90% accuracy, had one shot on goal, and once struck the woodwork. He played a major role in the game overall.

After making his Los Blancos debut, Guler shared his thanks and his wish to play many more games for the Whites in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

“I’m very happy to have worn this legendary jersey and won my first match. The first of many beautiful days…VAMOS,” he posted on X.

After waiting more than seven months for the Turk prodigy to make his debut, Real Madrid fans on X were at a loss for words.

Here is how the fans reacted;

Regarding Guler’s debut, Madrid head coach Carlo Ancelotti stated that the Turk will get better with each game and that getting him on the field tonight was the most crucial thing.

“Arda Guler will improve more little by little. The important thing is he’s back and he showed his quality,” Ancelotti said after the match. “The important thing for Guler was to get used to playing with the team.”

It is noteworthy to remark that, thanks to a brace from Rodrygo, Los Blancos defeated Osasuna 2-1 in May 2023 to win the Copa del Rey for the first time since 2014 and just the third time this century. For the first time in the previous 42 years, they will try to win it year after year.

