Khawaja Contemplates Test Retirement Amidst Impending Rule Change

Khawaja mulls Test retirement over poor light at SCG.

Khawaja opposes Cricket Australia’s pink ball idea.

Cummins backs Khawaja, cites fairness concerns.

Advertisement

Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), January 4, 2024 – Australian cricket veteran Usman Khawaja is contemplating retirement from Test cricket following the persistent issue of poor light affecting matches, especially at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The ongoing Test match between Australia and Pakistan on day two faced a halt due to inadequate visibility caused by overcast conditions, prompting discussions about potential rule changes.

The recurring problem of poor light has plagued the SCG, with four out of the last five Test matches held at the venue being affected. In response to these challenges, Cricket Australia (CA) chairman Mike Baird proposed a shift to the use of a pink ball designed for day-night Test matches. However, Khawaja strongly opposes this suggestion, emphasizing the unique charm of the traditional red ball in Test cricket.

Khawaja, an accomplished opener with an extensive career, expressed his belief that the red ball’s characteristics are unmatched. He has played with various types of balls throughout his career, including white and pink balls, but firmly contends that nothing can rival the efficacy of the red ball.

“The red ball is so distinct. I’ve played white ball, I’ve played pink ball, I’ve played red ball. They all react so differently. Nothing reacts like that red ball. How they make it, the dye they put on it,” Khawaja stated.

The batsman acknowledged the historical role of weather in Test cricket and suggested that while the game itself remains unchanged, modern fans may have become more impatient. Despite the challenges posed by bad light or rain, Khawaja believes that it is an integral part of Test cricket, and the game must be accepted as it is.

“I think the game hasn’t changed. I think people maybe are just getting a little bit more impatient. It sucks, but that’s Test cricket, unfortunately. And when it rains or when you have bad light, you just have to cop it,” Khawaja added.

Advertisement

Expressing his strong stance, Khawaja stated that he would consider retiring if pink balls became the solution to the bad light issue. Australian skipper Pat Cummins echoed similar sentiments, highlighting concerns about fairness and bias if balls were switched during a match.

“Like anything, it’s about fairness of the game. If you’re changing balls around, it’s really hard to keep that fair for both teams,” Cummins said.

As the debate continues, Khawaja’s contemplation of retirement brings attention to the broader discussions within the cricket community regarding potential rule changes and the preservation of the traditional aspects of Test cricket.

Also Read SA vs IND Cape Town Test Sets Record as Shortest-Ever Completed Cape Town Test: Shortest-ever completed, 642 balls. India levels series with 7-wicket...