Nadal Edges Closer to Matching Djokovic Record

Nadal’s 1069th win moves him to 4th all-time, passing Lendl.

Straight-set victory vs Thiem brings Nadal closer to Connors, Federer, Djokovic.

Unaware but humble, Nadal faces Kubler in Brisbane after a tough year.

Rafael Nadal secured a straight-set victory against Dominic Thiem, marking his return from an injury-induced hiatus. Unbeknownst to the Spanish tennis maestro, this win marked his 1069th ATP singles match victory, propelling him into outright fourth place for the most wins in the Open Era, surpassing Ivan Lendl.

During the on-court interview post his triumph over Thiem, the interviewer informed Nadal of his milestone, to which the humble Spaniard responded, “Well, as you can imagine, it was not a statistic that I was aware of.”

Nadal now stands just behind the formidable trio of Jimmy Connors, Roger Federer, and Novak Djokovic on the all-time ATP singles match victories list. Connors leads with 1274 wins, followed closely by Federer with 1251, and Djokovic, the current World No. 1, holding the third spot with 1089 wins.

The victory against Thiem holds special significance for Nadal, who described it as “an emotional and important day” after enduring one of the toughest years of his tennis career. With 22 Grand Slam titles to his name, Nadal remains a formidable force on the tour, trailing only behind Djokovic in this prestigious category.

In his quest for further glory at the Brisbane International, Nadal is set to face local favorite Jason Kubler in the next round. Kubler, known for his success in the doubles category, including an Australian Open title in 2023, poses a unique challenge for Nadal. The match will not only be a test of skill but will also mark the first encounter between the two players.

As Nadal continues his journey in Brisbane, the tennis world eagerly awaits to see if he can inch closer to matching Djokovic’s remarkable record and make history once again on the ATP tour.

