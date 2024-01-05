Nadal Faces Pre-Australian Open Injury Concerns

Nadal injured, loses to Thompson in Brisbane quarters.

Concerns rise about Nadal’s fitness for the Australian Open.

Uncertainties linger ahead of the Grand Slam tournament.

Rafael Nadal’s impressive comeback campaign came to an unexpected halt as he suffered a new injury during his quarter-final defeat to Jordan Thompson on Friday. The 22-time Grand Slam champion, who was making a strong return to the tennis circuit after nearly a year-long absence due to injury, faced a closely contested match that ultimately ended in a 7-5, 6-7 (6), 6-2 defeat in the Australian Open warm-up.

Nadal, showcasing his dominant form, claimed the first set with resilience after being broken early on. The Spanish tennis icon quickly bounced back to take the tiebreak in the second set, even after facing three match points. However, an unexpected turn of events saw Thompson fight back, forcing the match into a deciding set.

The Australian continued his momentum, breaking Nadal in the third set. The grueling three-and-a-half-hour match took a toll on Nadal, prompting a medical timeout for treatment of what appeared to be a new injury. Despite showing restricted movement and having his thigh worked on, Nadal managed to win a game as Thompson served for the match, injecting a moment of hope for his fans. However, Thompson remained composed, denying Nadal a fairytale return from injury and securing his spot in the semi-finals.

In his on-court interview, a jubilant Thompson expressed his joy at beating Nadal on home turf in Brisbane, stating, “I completely forgot I saved match points. To beat Rafa at home, in Brisbane in a quarter-final. I think it’s my first semi-final on a hard court as well. I couldn’t be happier.”

Despite declaring himself pain-free just a day prior, Nadal’s on-court struggles and the subsequent medical timeout have raised concerns about his fitness ahead of the Australian Open, which is less than two weeks away. Nadal and his team will be hopeful that the injury is merely a precaution, allowing the tennis legend to continue his quest for success at the upcoming Grand Slam event. However, uncertainties persist as the tennis world anxiously awaits updates on Nadal’s condition in the lead-up to the prestigious tournament.

