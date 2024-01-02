Real Madrid Faces Mallorca in Highly Anticipated Clash: Prediction and Preview

Real Madrid vs. Mallorca: Crucial La Liga clash.

Strong defense despite injuries.

Prediction: Real Madrid 2-0, but Mallorca’s recent form adds uncertainty.

Advertisement

After a stellar first half of the 2023/24 season that saw Real Madrid finish at the summit of La Liga, they are gearing up for a crucial clash against Mallorca as the new year kicks off. Carlo Ancelotti’s squad, despite grappling with injuries to key players, has exhibited resilience and defensive prowess, leading the league’s standings.

The 2024 campaign commences on Wednesday evening at the Santiago Bernabéu, where the home team is set to face a resurgent Mallorca side. Mallorca, with only 18 points this season, has shown signs of improvement, garnering half of those points in their recent five matches.

Real Madrid’s defensive strength has been a standout feature, even in the absence of goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and defender Eder Militao due to long-term injuries. The addition of Jude Bellingham has proven instrumental, compensating for the departure of Karim Benzema to Saudi Arabia.

The upcoming clash against Mallorca presents an intriguing challenge for Ancelotti’s side, given their penchant for conceding possession. Mallorca, led by manager Aguirre, is expected to adopt a defensive strategy, aiming to frustrate the hosts. While a dazzling performance might not be anticipated after a brief hiatus, Real Madrid is predicted to secure a 2-0 victory.

In the head-to-head record, Real Madrid has a historically favorable outcome against Mallorca, with 42 wins in 70 encounters. However, the most recent fixture ended in a surprising 1-0 victory for Mallorca, adding an element of unpredictability to the matchup.

Team news for Real Madrid indicates an improvement in squad fitness, with Eduardo Camavinga, Dani Carvajal, and Vinicius Junior nearing their return. However, Nacho Fernandez is suspended, posing a selection dilemma for Ancelotti in the absence of Militao and Alaba. Ferland Mendy’s unavailability could pave the way for Arda Guler to make a La Liga appearance.

Advertisement

Mallorca, on the other hand, faces the absence of Jaume Costa due to suspension, while doubts surround Vedat Muriqi’s availability. Although there is hope for the return of Omar Mascarell, Martin Valjent, and Toni Lato in January, Wednesday’s clash might be too early for their comeback.

As the footballing world eagerly awaits this highly anticipated clash, all eyes will be on the Santiago Bernabéu to see if Real Madrid can maintain their dominance or if Mallorca can pull off another upset.

Also Read