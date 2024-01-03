Tesla sets new records in 2023, beating delivery targets

In 2023, Tesla achieved an outstanding performance, exceptional its initial goal with deliveries of 1.81 million electric vehicles (EVs). This success, a little above the set target of 1.8 million, was particularly apparent in the strong fourth quarter, where nearly 483,200 vehicles were handed over, contributing to a global delivery count of 484,507 units.

Particularly, this strong texture waged for a temporary incline in deliveries in the third quarter due to factory closures.

Tesla’s success can be credited to its loyal fan base, tech-savvy early followers and smart decisions made by CEO Elon Musk. To confirm continued growth, the company is now focusing on appealing a wider range of everyday buyers in its next phase of expansion.

Even though Tesla aimed for an ambitious target of delivering 1.8 million vehicles in 2023, it faced challenges, especially in reaching everyday buyers who prioritize factors like affordability and user-friendliness. Concerns about inflation, high-interest rates, safety, and the availability of charging infrastructure complicated the company’s expansion plans.

At the start of the year, certain Tesla models were expected to lose the full $7,500 federal EV tax credit due to stricter battery-component rules from China. Despite this, Tesla aimed to make electric vehicles (EVs) more accessible by lowering prices, especially in China.

The launch of the Cybertruck faced delays in reaching full production, and profitability is expected to take at least a year. However, CFO Vaibhav Taneja highlighted a focus on the next wave of EV adopters, showing a commitment to long-term growth.

Concerns arose about Tesla’s aging product lineup and increased competition in the EV market, potentially impacting future sales growth. Despite this, experts believe Tesla remains strong in the global EV market.

In terms of finances, Tesla’s 2023 production saw a 35% year-over-year growth, reaching around 1.85 million vehicles. Q4 deliveries of Model 3 and Model Y totaled 461,538 units, with production standing at 476,777.

As Tesla gears up to report Q4 automotive margins on January 24, attention is on the company’s outlook for 2024. The consensus for 2024 deliveries is 2.17 million units, a 20% increase from the reported 2023 figures. With potential sales boosters like the revamped Model 3, a new Model Y version, and expanded marketing efforts, Tesla seems well-positioned for ongoing success in the global electric vehicle market.