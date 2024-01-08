WATCH: Viral video casts shadow over Shakib Al Hasan’s election win

Shakib Al Hasan won a landslide victory in the general election.

He secured a seat in parliament by a margin of over 150,000 votes.

His victory has been overshadowed by a viral video.

Shakib Al Hasan, the captain of Bangladeshi cricket, won a resounding victory on Sunday in a general election that enabled him to gain a seat in the country’s parliament.

But not long after the win, a social media video showing Shakib striking a supporter went viral.

The 36-year-old all-rounder, who leads Bangladesh in all forms of the game, won the seat in his constituency in the western town of Magura by a margin of more than 150.000 votes, according to Abu Naser Beg, the chief administrator of the district.

He declared, “It was a landslide victory.”

The cricket player, who is running for prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League party, has not yet responded. Hasina is a front-runner for a fifth term in office due to the boycott of the election by the main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP).

Speaking to AFP prior to the election, Shakib acknowledged he was not up against any significant challenges, but he was nonetheless nervous about the race.

“The competition and challenges are always there, be it a small team or big team,” he stated.

Due to his campaign, Shakib was forced to temporarily step away from cricket.

The idea that he wouldn’t be able to manage his responsibilities as a cricket captain and a lawmaker has incensed him.

“Did I retire?” he enquired while running for office. “If I haven´t retired, then where does this question come from?”

The International Cricket Council has only ever ranked Shakib as the top all-rounder in all three forms at the same time.

In 2006, at the age of 19, he made his international debut as an all-round batsman, having just recently graduated from the nation’s top sports institution as a youngster.

When he struck fifty runs in a David-and-Goliath match against India during the World Cup the following year, he was already a celebrity; Bangladeshi supporters still speak of this victory with reverence.

In addition, he has a reputation for being unruly and rebellious. He reportedly threatened a bystander with a bat and was banned for three games for making obscene gestures toward media crews.

