Android 11 Launches the Motorola One 5G UW

Bilal BariEditor

25th Apr, 2021. 06:25 pm
Motorola One 5G UW from Verizon receives the Android 11 update. This device originally came with Android 11 in October 2020.

The users of this phone are now gaining new benefits. Some of the features offered by this update for this smartphone include unique location and microphone permissions, renewed notifications with separate conversation sections, chat bubbles, new interface elements, and more.

This update also includes the March 2021 security patch. The firmware for this update is RPN31.Q1-51-30-1. As always, the update is released in stages. Owners of this Motorola smartphone will receive an update notification soon.

Or you can manually check for updates by going to Settings> About phone> System updates menu. If you are wondering what the specifications of this smartphone are, we can give you a quick recap. Motorola One 5G UW (renamed Moto G 5G Plus) comes with a 6.7-inch IPS LTPS LCD with a refresh rate of 90 Hz, support for HDR 10, and a resolution of 2,520 x 1,080 (FHD +).

This phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal storage and a full 5,000 mAh battery with fast charging of 15 W. This phone comes with a quad-camera configuration, having a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra-wide camera, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth support.

It has a 16 MP primary camera and an ultra-wide 8 MP front camera. Other features of this Motorola device include dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, FM radio, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

 

