How to get Twitter’s blue check mark? Find Out!

After a years-long hold on public submissions for the site’s blue checkmarks, Twitter users may again request to be verified again, however the firm claimed only “notable” individuals will be awarded the badge.

In 2017, the social media business halted public submissions for these badges due to criticism that their verification mechanism was arbitrary and unclear. It stated at the time that the checkmark was being misinterpreted as “an endorsement or a signal of importance.”

Accounts must have been active in the past six months and satisfy one of the numerous categories, including government, business, brands, and organizations, news outlets and journalists, entertainment, sports, and gaming, activists, organizers, and other prominent persons, according to the new guidelines.

Later this year, it also plans to add categories for scientists, professors, and religious leaders.

The accounts must also have a record of following Twitter’s rules – specifically, no violations that resulted in a 12-hour or one-week lockouts in the previous year.

Twitter also stated that throughout the approval process, it would look at user behavior holistically, such as harassment or sharing content that advocated the superiority of a certain group, “both on and off Twitter.”

Accounts must also have features such as a profile photo and be able to establish their identity using government ID or email addresses.

Twitter said it was aiming to give more information on a variety of account types, including a new account type of lawful automated or “bot” accounts in July and memorial accounts for departed users later this year. It said it was also exploring how to label humor and satire accounts.

Twitter also intends to allow users to add more personal information to their accounts, which have mostly remained unchanged since 2014. The new area will begin by showing gender pronouns and will eventually include information such as interests.

Twitter stated that verification applications will be accessible beginning Thursday and will be rolled out over the coming two weeks. It stated that the choices will be handled by people and that users would receive a response within four weeks. If their application is denied, they can reapply every 30 days.

Twitter has continued to authenticate certain accounts throughout the interruption, such as medical specialists posting about COVID-19.

About 360,000 accounts, out of Twitter’s 199 million monetizable daily active users, are verified.