Ransomware Attack cripples US health and emergency networks: FBI

Web Desk

24th May, 2021. 03:09 pm
The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has revealed that the ransomware group responsible for the attack in Ireland also targeted US health and emergency networks.

According to the reports, the group of online extortionists that was blamed for striking the Irish health system also hit at least 16 US medical and first response networks in the past year.

FBI said in its statement that the cybercriminals using the malicious software dubbed ‘Conti’ have targeted law enforcement, emergency health services, dispatch centers, and municipalities.

Ireland’s Health Service Executive shut down its networks last Friday following a Conti-linked attack.

The ransom attack has damaged diagnostic services, disrupted COVID-19 testing, and forced hospitals to cancel appointments.

Ireland’s minister responsible for e-government, Ossian Smyth, described it as possibly the most significant cybercrime to hit Ireland.

